All Tagin Students' Union (ATSU) on November 5 served 7 days ultimatum to Arunachal Government over the missing everester Tapi Mra and Niku Dao incident.

The students' union also demanded to resume rescue operations for both the missing mountaineers.

''Tapi Mra is the first mount everester of Arunachal Pradesh and he has been missing for months. So, in regard, on November 4, we submitted a representation in the Chief Minister Office (CMO), wherein, we sought immediate continuation of the rescue operation,'' ATSU president, Tadak Pakba said while speaking to reporters.

Pakba also demanded the government to constitute a search committee, adding, '' We all know that the government has stopped search operation and when the same will be resumed it is unknown yet''.

Recently, in October this year, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice President Toko Mina had questioned the state government over the search and rescue operation carried out by the East Kameng administration to trace out missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao.

Mina, who visited the family members of Mra during the day, expressed concern that despite the passing of over two months, the whereabouts of the duo could not be ascertained so far.

“It has been months since Mra, who is the Adventure Promotion Officer (AFO) at the state Youth Affairs department, and all attempts for his rescue operation by the Army, police, and administration have failed is a multi-dollar question,” Meena added.

The duo had been missing since August 17 while attempting to scale a mountain in the district and despite all attempts by the government, the whereabouts of Mra and Dao, remain unknown.