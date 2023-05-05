A rally was held at Changlang Headquaters by Tirap Changlang and Longding Peoples Forum (TCLPF) in collaboration with affected villagers of Changlang and Tinsukia District of the Arunachal-Assam dispute.

The rally witnessed mass participation from the public of Changlang District and Changlang District Students Union, Tangsa Students Union and Tutsa Students Union.

More than 2000 participants took part from the whole Changlang district in the rally.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held in the DC Conference Hall with all the 5 MLAs of Changlang District along with ADCs, EACs, COs, ZPMs and CBOs members.

Also Read: Key takeaways from the Memorandum of Understanding between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh

As per reports, people affected are not satisfied with the MOU signed by both CM of Arunachal and Assam.

MLAs assured them that they will meet CM Pema Khandu along with the affected villagers' committee very soon.

K Mossang Minister cum Chairman Regional Committee, Tesam Pongte -Dy Speaker APLA, P Khimhun Advisor to PWD Minister, Laisam Simai MLA and S Mossang MLA attended the meeting under the chairmanship of Sunny K Singh (IAS) DC Changlang, Members of TCLPF, DSU, Community Based Students Union, AABCO, Village heads of affected villages also joined the meeting.

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on April 20 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-standing border dispute, which has been an issue for over five decades.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, the Assam and Arunachal government formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and in this regard, several rounds of talks between the Regional committees have been held in recent times.