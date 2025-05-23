Arunachal's All Monpa Students' Union (AMSU) organised a grand felicitation programme at Zomkhang Hall, Tawang, on May 23 to honour academic toppers from Classes V, VIII, X, and XII. Students from both government and private institutions were awarded trophies and cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding performance.

This commendable initiative was sponsored by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, aimed at motivating and inspiring students to strive for academic excellence.

The event was graced by several distinguished guests, including Dy.SP Tawang Taso Kato, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso, Secretary General of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT) Rinchin Norbu, MMT Tawang President Pema Chowang, Secretary General of Tawang Monpa Employees Society (TMES) Kesang Norbu, District BJP President Lhundup Choisang, along with other officials, student union leaders, parents, and students.

In his address, MLA Namgey Tsering congratulated the toppers and their proud parents for their remarkable achievements in the state and CBSE board examinations.

Emphasising the importance of hard work, sincerity, and discipline, he reminded the students that there are no shortcuts to success. He also acknowledged the efforts of the DDSE and his dedicated team of teachers for shaping the future of the region.

The MLA gave special assurances to students from economically weaker sections, pledging his continued support for their higher education. He further encouraged all students to actively participate in sports and games, not just for physical well-being but as potential career options.

Addressing issues related to health, hygiene, and environmental awareness, MLA Namgey Tsering announced the formation of a District Task Force dedicated to promoting cleanliness and public awareness in Tawang. He also urged the youth to avoid drugs and negative influences, emphasizing the importance of surrounding themselves with the right peers.

Earlier, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso lauded the students' achievements and commended AMSU’s initiative and the MLA’s sponsorship. He reiterated the value of dedication, discipline, and consistency in students' academic journeys.

The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by AMSU executive members, followed by a community lunch attended by all guests and participants.