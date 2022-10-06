Students Association and locals of the Pasighat area of Arunachal Pradesh strongly condemned the rampant deforestation under the Pasighat forest division.

In a letter to the divisional forest officer of the Pasighat forest division, the Arunachal Students Association appealed to the authority to take action against the persons involved in illegal tree cutting.

Responding to the allegations made by the Arunachal Students Association against illegal deforestation, P. Ringu, the chief conservator of forests central of Pasighat circle wrote a complaint against Polum Tayeng to the Range Forest Officer, I/C central mobile squad, Pasighat against illegal timber logging in around D. Ering wildlife sanctuary.

Notably, A Megu, RFO and I/C central mobile squad along with the staff went to D Ering wildlife sanctuary for inspection of illegal timber logging and found sufficient old and new stamps with 7 illegal felled logs of various species near Sagar village.

The matter is now handed over to Range officer Mebo of Pasighat circle for further investigation.