The Jawaharlal Nehru College Students' Union (JNCSU) has appealed to the East Siang Superintendent of Police for the early release of 18 students arrested in connection with the violence during protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Pasighat, citing their upcoming semester examinations in December.

In a representation submitted to East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba, the students' union said the continued detention of the students could disrupt their academic preparations and affect their performance in the examinations.

The union urged the police to consider their release, in accordance with legal procedures, so they could return to their studies. It also assured the authorities that it would counsel the students to maintain discipline and uphold peace and harmony within the college and the wider community.

The arrests followed violent protests in Pasighat on October 23 against the proposed 11,200-MW hydropower project. Local organisations and residents have opposed the project, raising concerns over its potential impact, and demanded a halt to preliminary survey activities.

The agitation turned violent, with incidents of stone-throwing, arson and vandalism reported across the town. The NHPC office and police premises were allegedly targeted, while several police vehicles and the residences of political leaders, including local legislators and the state BJP president, were vandalised. Several police personnel were also reportedly injured in the clashes.

Police subsequently registered multiple cases and launched an investigation into the violence.

East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba told PTI that at least 18 students from Jawaharlal Nehru College had been arrested in connection with the incidents. Of them, 10 are currently in judicial custody, while the remaining eight have been released on bail.

The students' union said prolonged detention could jeopardise the academic prospects of those arrested and appealed to the police to consider their circumstances while taking a decision on their early release.