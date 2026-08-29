Arunachal students’ body urges recruitment agencies to enforce new eligibility norms

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has urged the state’s recruitment agencies to strictly implement the newly notified uniform eligibility criteria for all direct recruitments, including examinations already in the pipeline.

In letters to the chairpersons of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB), AAPSU president Meje Taku and general secretary Mato Bui sought immediate compliance with the government notification.

Under the new norms, candidates seeking direct recruitment to state government posts are required to possess a valid Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC), an Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe certificate as an original inhabitant of the state, and working knowledge of an indigenous tribal language.

The student body said the APPSC should apply the criteria to all future and pending recruitments for Group A, B and C posts. It also urged the APSSB to incorporate the provisions in its upcoming as well as pending recruitment notifications.

AAPSU further asked the APSSB to include the post-joining language proficiency test mechanism in its recruitment notifications.

It warned that any delay, dilution or selective implementation of the government order would face strong opposition from the student community.

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday notified uniform eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to posts and services under the state government and government-controlled bodies. The decision had been approved by the state Cabinet at its meeting on August 13.

Under the new provisions, selected candidates will also have to clear a language proficiency test. Until the test is incorporated into the competitive examination, it will be conducted after candidates join service and must be cleared within the three-year probation period.

Candidates who fail to clear the language test within the stipulated period will have their annual increments and promotions withheld until they qualify, officials said.