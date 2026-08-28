Arunachal students’ body warns of agitation if PRC, tribal language rules diluted in state jobs

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has urged the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) to strictly implement the state government's newly notified uniform eligibility criteria for direct recruitment to Group A, B and C posts.

In a letter addressed to APSSB Chairman, AAPSU said the Department of Administrative Reforms & Training's notification issued on August 26, 2026, had formally codified its long-standing demand to make a valid Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST) Certificate and proficiency in an Indigenous Tribal Language mandatory for direct recruitments.

The students' body said the APSSB, which conducts a large share of the state's ministerial and non-gazetted recruitment examinations, must ensure that the new provisions are implemented in all recruitment advertisements.

AAPSU urged the board to immediately incorporate the three mandatory eligibility requirements, along with the provision for a post-joining Indigenous Tribal Language test, in all upcoming as well as pending recruitment notifications.

The union said it would closely monitor APSSB advertisements to ensure compliance with the government notification.

“We will not compromise on these hard-won protections,” AAPSU said, warning that any lapse, dilution or delay in implementing the order would invite “strong, immediate resistance” and intensified democratic agitation by the student community.

The letter was signed by AAPSU president Meje Taku and general secretary Mato Bui.