Tai Tayu President of Students Union Movement of Arunachal Pradesh speaking to India Today NE stated that he disagrees to the refugee status given to Chakma and Hajong of Arunachal Pradesh ad said that this is an international issue as these Chakma and Hajongs were relocated from Chittagaon hills of undivided Bangladesh during Indira Gandhi regime.

Regarding the demonstration of protest by Chakma and Hajong community members in Delhi,Mizoram,Diyun and other places Tayu stated that as per constitution Indian citizens can organize dharna,rally and protest peacefully anywhere in India to raise their issues and as per court these are the citizen of India.

Tayu urged the indigenous people of Arunachal to admit the citizenship of these migrated settlers as Supreme court also gave verdict in their favor as apex court in 1996 and 2015 ruled in favor of granting citizenship to the members of the two communities settled in Arunachal Pradesh in the 1960s after they were displaced by a dam in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). The Chakmas are Buddhists, and the Hajongs are Hindus.

Tayu urged the his fellow indigenous citizens the son of soil to know the real fact about the migration of these settlers in Arunachal Pradesh and stop trolling them or whoever supports their cause of identity.

Regarding the demand of RPC Residential Proof Certificate, Tayu stated that RPC should be issued to these migrant settlers on humanitarian ground but with conditions that it should be used only for official purpose like applying jobs,for taking admission in educational institutions, and other and it should be specifically mentioned that these settlers are not permanent residents of the state. According to Tayu many Chakma and Hajong community members are working in Indian Army,Indian Navy and other paramilitary forces and if they are refugees how they can work in prestigious defence bodies of the country Tayu questioned.

Tayu stated that being a local indigeneous citizen of state he categorically disagree the threatening calls given by some organisations to these settlers of Diyun under Changlang districtof Arunachal that they should not come in capital to do protest or peaceful dharna for raising their demands.

According to Tayu these Chakmas and Hajongs settlers are staying since decades in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and got voter card,ration card,aadhaar card as proof of their citizenship so its their legal right to gather at any place and do dharna,rally or protest in a democratic manner. Government of Arunachal since long never issued ILP Inner Line Permit to these settlers as required under Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation Act 1873 so this indicates their legal temporary rights. ‘’If these Settlers will reach Itanagar it’s the duty of law enforcement bodies to protect them and whoever use violence should be punished. I urged to all the organisations and unions to sit together and find out amicable solution for these settlers and find the ways if they needed to be deported out of our state’’Tayu Added.

According to Tayu Chakmas were the landowners earlier in Holongi and many political leaders bought land from them which was later given to Airport authority to construct present Donyi Polo Airport.’’Even many Chakmas were given land compensation during the eviction process which clearly indicates their rights given during previous government’’.Tayu added.

Tayu urged the State Government to find an amicable solution for this issue and make arrangements if they need to be deported to some other place.