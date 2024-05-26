The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), led by its president Dozi Tana Tara, spearheaded unannounced inspections of government schools across the Dibang Valley district. The initiative aimed to assess the prevailing educational conditions and address critical shortcomings.

A team comprising AAPSU convener Neelam Son, former RGUSU president Nabam Akin, and PhD scholar from NERIST Mero Yangfo undertook the extensive inspection, venturing into several schools within the district. Their mission involved engaging with teachers, students, and administrative staff to gain firsthand insights.

During the inspections, glaring deficiencies came to light. The team noted a severe lack of adequate teachers' quarters across all schools in the district. Furthermore, there was a significant shortage of subject teachers in essential disciplines such as English, economics, geography, Hindi, ZBC, and physical education. Specific schools, like the government higher secondary school in Anini, were found to be in urgent need of infrastructure upgrades, including a 100-bedded boys' hostel, and the appointment of a new principal ahead of the current principal's impending retirement in September. Additionally, the absence of a science stream at the Anini school raised concerns regarding the breadth of educational offerings available to students.

Similarly, the government secondary school in Etalin faced challenges requiring immediate attention. The need for the prompt appointment of a headmaster and subject teachers for Hindi, English, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics), and social science was evident to address academic gaps effectively.

Following their comprehensive inspections, the AAPSU team convened with Dibang Valley District Department of School Education (DDSE) Gopal Umbrey to present their findings and advocate for swift solutions.