The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has responded to allegations made by the NSCN/Government of the People's Republic of Nagaland (GPRN).

The NSCN/GPRN accused AAPSU of working under the influence of external forces and threatened the student union for countering its press statement.

In response, AAPSU leaders, including Nabam Gandhi, VP Protocol, Pillia Bengia, VP Admin, Neelam Son, Convenor cum Vice Chairman Education Survey, Byabang Hapo Dui, Finance Secretary cum Chairman Clean Drive ILP and Illegal Immigration, and other executive members, met with the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Changlang District to address the issue.



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AAPSU reiterated their commitment to the welfare of the state and expressed solidarity with the people of Tirap, Longding, and Changlang Districts.

They emphasised their opposition to any external interference in the state's internal matters.

Additionally, AAPSU discussed educational reforms and the issue of illegal migrants without Inner Line Permits (ILP) in the district with the DC and SP, who assured that the matters would be addressed.