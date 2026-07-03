Arunachal students' union welcomes RGU VC appointment, seeks early appointment at APU

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has welcomed the appointment of a regular vice chancellor for Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), saying the move ends nearly two years of uncertainty in the leadership of the state's lone central university.

The Union government on Thursday, July 2, appointed retired Osmania University Professor of Chemistry Shivaraj as the Vice Chancellor of RGU for a term of five years or until he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

In a statement issued on Friday, AAPSU said it had consistently pursued the appointment of a regular vice chancellor, including through a 27-point memorandum submitted to State Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona in May this year.

AAPSU president Meje Taku said prolonged in-charge arrangements could not replace a full-time vice chancellor capable of taking crucial academic and administrative decisions. He thanked the Union Education Ministry for responding to the union's demand and expressed hope that the new vice chancellor would strengthen the university by focusing on research, infrastructure, faculty recruitment and student welfare.

While welcoming the appointment at RGU, the students' body urged the authorities to immediately appoint a regular vice chancellor for Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Pasighat.

AAPSU noted that APU has been functioning without a full-time vice chancellor since February 2026, despite the post having been advertised in August 2025.

Taku said the Centre's decision to appoint a regular head for RGU demonstrated that such appointments could be made without delay and called for similar urgency in filling the vacancy at APU before the next academic session.

He warned that the continued absence of a regular vice chancellor at the state university could adversely affect admissions, academic planning and administrative decision-making.