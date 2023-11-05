In a historic medical achievement, KDS District Hospital Tawang celebrated a significant milestone as they successfully performed a life-changing spinal surgery on a 42-year-old resident of Gyankhar village, Tawang. The groundbreaking procedure was performed to treat a D7 spinal fracture that had left the patient with paraplegia.

The delicate and intricate operation, a first of its kind in the region, combined pedicle screw fixation with decompression, offering renewed hope for the patient's well-being and future mobility.

The remarkable success of this groundbreaking surgery was made possible through the collaboration of a dedicated and highly skilled medical team, with each member playing a crucial role:

1. Dr. Joydep Ghosh (Spine Surgeon): Dr. Ghosh, a seasoned Spine Surgeon hailing from Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, brought his exceptional expertise to the operation at the invitation of the esteemed Dr. Dukhum Magu (Ortho Surgeon) at KDS District Hospital Tawang.

2. Dr. Dukhum Magu (Ortho Surgeon): Dr. Magu spearheaded the surgical team, demonstrating exceptional surgical skills and leadership.

3. Dr. Ashish Pao (Anesthesia): Dr. Pao's proficient administration of anesthesia was crucial to the operation's success. His expertise and precision ensured the patient's safety and comfort throughout the procedure.

4. Dedicated OT Team: A team of committed professionals in the operation theatre worked seamlessly to execute the procedure, ensuring every detail was meticulously addressed.

5. Dr. N. Namshum (Medical Superintendent): Overseeing the entire operation, Dr. Namshum ensured that the procedure adhered to the highest medical standards, guaranteeing the patient's safety and well-being.

6. Dr. Rinchin Neema (DMO, Incharge): Dr. Neema played a pivotal role in supporting and coordinating the surgery, contributing to the overall efficiency and success of the operation.

The collective efforts of this talented and dedicated team led to a resounding success, marking a significant advancement in medical expertise within the Tawang region. This accomplishment not only brings newfound hope and healing to the patient but also promises brighter prospects for future patients in need of spinal surgeries.