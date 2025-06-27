Arunachal: Sudden flash flood hits Dirang’s Suppercamp area; no casualties reported

A sudden cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Suppercamp area of Dirang, sending shockwaves through the community as a small stream rapidly swelled into a raging torrent.

The unexpected deluge caused damage to several houses, farmlands, and livestock, though fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Visuals from the site captured the sheer force of the floodwaters, highlighting the devastation caused in mere minutes. Local residents and tourists were seen scrambling to safety as water gushed through residential areas and agricultural fields, prompting temporary panic.



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Speaking to India Today NE, Pema Lungtang of the Disaster Management Department in Dirang said the flash flood was caused by a cloudburst in a nearby village.

“A heavy surge of water came down suddenly, destroying property and affecting livestock. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported at this time,” Lungtang stated.

An official assessment of the damages will be undertaken by the district administration, led by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the area.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious as weather conditions remain unstable. People living near rivers or in low-lying areas have been advised to move to safer locations until further notice.