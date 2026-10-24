Violence erupted in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh on October 23 as protesters demanded the release of detained activists, withdrawal of security forces from the Siang region and an immediate halt to survey work for the proposed 11,000 MW project.

An office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly set on fire on Friday, October 23, amid escalating protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Seven police vehicles were also reportedly torched, while a journalist sustained injuries during the unrest.

The violence broke out after tensions escalated between protesters and security personnel, with local reports alleging that police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators. Heavy security was subsequently deployed in Pasighat as authorities moved to contain the situation.

Additionally, Pasighat police station was also allegedly burnt down by the angry protesters.

The protests are centred on the proposed 11,000-megawatt hydropower project on the Siang river, which is being developed by NHPC. Demonstrators have been demanding the release of detained activists, the withdrawal of security forces from the Siang region and an immediate halt to the pre-feasibility report (PFR) survey work associated with the project.

The unrest highlights the continuing opposition to the proposed project in Arunachal Pradesh, where concerns over the impact of large infrastructure projects on local communities, land and the river system have remained significant.

The latest violence has added to tensions in the Siang region, with protesters opposing the survey work and the deployment of security personnel. The situation in Pasighat remained tense following the incidents.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the extent of the damage caused by the arson or provide a detailed account of the circumstances leading to the violence.