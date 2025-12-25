Arunachal: Sunrise Festival to welcome new year at India’s easternmost village Dong

Tourists will ring in the New Year at Dong, billed as the first village in India to see the sunrise, with a five-day Sunrise Festival beginning December 29 and concluding January 2.

The community-led event will mark the country’s first sunrise of the New Year and aims to position Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for culture, nature, adventure and responsible tourism. Organisers said artists, explorers, scholars and travellers from across India and abroad are expected to attend.

Located in Anjaw district, near the India–China–Myanmar tri-junction, Dong is home to the Meyor tribe and is known for its easternmost vantage point. The festival programme includes traditional sunrise ceremonies, cultural performances by communities from across the state, guided treks and nature walks, river activities, eco-camping, village tours, photography expeditions, workshops, folk art and craft sessions, and local food showcases.

Organisers said the event will follow a strict sustainability framework under the theme ‘No Trash, No Trace, No Excuses’, with a sunrise pledge scheduled for January 1 to promote responsible travel.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the festival underscores Dong’s unique geographical distinction while offering visitors “a rare blend of nature, culture and adventure”. He added that the initiative is intended to promote sustainable tourism, generate livelihoods for local communities and establish Dong as a landmark of India’s geographical and cultural identity on the global tourism map.

Officials said the festival is expected to emerge as a signature event for the Northeast, spotlighting the region’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and commitment to eco-tourism.

Dong is around 7 km from Walong, on the left bank of the Lohit river, and is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pine forests. The nearest airport is Tezu, about 200 km away, while the closest railway station is Tinsukia, roughly 300 km away, followed by a road journey to the village.