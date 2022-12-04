Continuing his whirlwind official tour to the districts,Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on December 4 reached Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district and laid the foundation stone for a new office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner at Digbak. The new ADC office complex will overlook the picturesque Dumporijo and Daporijo townships along the banks of mighty Subansiri River.

The Chief Minister inaugurated several road projects and bridges under PMGSY. These include; BRTF road to Old Lida (12km), Subansiri bridge point to Gusar (19 km), Bui Nidak road to Horo (16 km), Bui to Bulo (13 km), PWD road to Nguki (14 km) and Bui to Nidak (32 km) roads and 25 m RCC bridge over Tampin Nallah, 25m RCC bridge over Sikin river and 50m RCC bridge over Sinyum river.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who accompanied Pema Khandu, also inaugurated 6 PMGSY road projects, which include 12 km road from Kuporijo to old Richi, 7 km road from BRTF road to Belo, 24 km road from Aya Nirin to Paja, 8 km road from Aranalo to Gite Bage, 18 km Dumporijo to Hali and 21 km BRTF road to Panimuri. He also inaugurated one 20 m RCC bridge over Sikin river executed by PWD.

Addressing a public meeting, Khandu assured that there is no dearth of funds with the government. He however, demanded quality work.

“With the support of the central government and our own efforts, we have enough funds,” he said.

Responding to a memorandum requesting several infrastructural development projects in the constituency (Dumporijo), Khandu said all will be taken up and funds sanctioned.

He directed the district administration to first clear all land related matters where these projects are being proposed.

He said that land related incumbrancers create hurdles while execution of projects after sanction therefore must be settled beforehand.

Khandu also asserted on geo-tagging of all developmental projects to check misuse of funds, ensure quality and timely completion.

Drawing attention of the people towards the vast potential of the district in horticulture and agriculture produces, the Chief Minister encouraged people to go for entrepreneurship and assured government support.

To begin with, he said that the state government will offer aid for establishment of a mini-food park in the district to give fillip to entrepreneurship.

Khandu and Rijiju accompanied by Minister Civil Aviation Nakap Nalo, local legislator Rode Bui, legislators Nyato Dukam, Tarin Dakpe and Tanya Soki visited the recreational fish farm cum Eco resort at Digbak village established by fish farm beneficiary Mattu Digbak.

A day earlier on on December 3, Pema Khandu inaugurated a double-story boy’s hostel at VKV, Kuporijo, in presence of Rijiju and legislators of Upper Subansiri district.

Incidentally, VKV Kuporijo was established in 1987 but only this year the school got its land possession certificate, which was formally handed over to the school authorities by Pema Khandu.