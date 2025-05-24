In a fresh crackdown on regulatory violations, the Flying Squad of the Lohit District Administration conducted a surprise inspection, unveiling a series of serious non-compliances across multiple establishments. The inspection primarily highlighted grave lapses in hygiene and sanitation standards, sparking concerns over public health safety.





According to officials, the inspection revealed not only substandard hygiene conditions but also alarming breaches in food safety protocols, improper waste disposal practices, and a general disregard for mandated health and safety guidelines.





The District Administration reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and maintaining environmental standards. It affirmed that such inspections would continue at regular intervals to ensure strict compliance with established regulations.





Authorities have warned that stringent legal action will be initiated against violators. This may include monetary penalties, temporary or permanent suspension of operating licenses, or outright closure of establishments found flouting the rules.





In a public appeal, the District Administration urged all commercial entities to strictly adhere to health and safety norms to avoid punitive consequences. Simultaneously, citizens have been encouraged to remain alert and cooperate with the administration in promoting a safe and hygienic community environment.