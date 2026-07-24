Arunachal: Suspected drug peddler arrested with 9.73 grams of heroin in Itanagar

Capital Police Itanagar arrested a suspected drug peddler and seized approximately 9.73 grams of suspected heroin during an anti-narcotics operation under the ongoing "Operation All Out" campaign.

The operation was carried out on July 23 by the Special Action Team (SAT) in the Mob-II area under Niti Vihar Police Station, based on specific intelligence inputs.

Led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), ICR, Chamrak Arun, APPS, and SDPO Itanagar Chera Saban, APPS, the team intercepted the suspect near his rented accommodation after obtaining the necessary authorization. During the search of the premises, police recovered 46 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing around 9.73 grams.

The search, personal examination and seizure were conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the presence of Circle Officer Mary Tanyang, who acted as the Executive Magistrate/Gazetted Officer, along with two independent witnesses.

During interrogation, the accused, a resident of Assam whose identity has been withheld in the interest of the investigation, allegedly disclosed the identity of his supplier, who is reportedly based in Assam. Police said efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the alleged supplier and dismantle the wider drug trafficking network.

A case has been registered at Niti Vihar Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway to identify other persons linked to the drug network.

Capital Police said the operation forms part of its sustained crackdown on narcotics under Operation All Out, aimed at eliminating drug trafficking, dismantling organised drug networks and making the Capital Region drug-free.