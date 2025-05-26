The Lohit District Police in Arunachal arrested one individual and seized 19.8 grams of suspected heroin during an operation conducted in the Paya forest region between Sunpura and Tezu.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a team from Sunpura Police Station led by Inspector D. Singpho, along with SI (SG) Sanja Kumar, ASI (SG) P. Morang, ASI (SG) M. Lego, Constable Driver Y. Mindo, Constable L. Manwai, and Constable N. Tangha, intercepted a motorcycle (Splendor, bearing registration number AS-23W-3708) suspected of involvement in narcotic transportation.

Upon conducting a search in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and two independent witnesses, the police recovered 19.8 grams of suspected heroin concealed in two soap cases. The accused has been identified as Ran Bahadur Tamang, son of Chin Bdr. Tamang, a resident of 9 Mile Abbar Gaon, Lekhapani, Tinsukia district, Assam.

A case has been registered at Sunpura Police Station under sections 21(b)/27(a) of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.

The Lohit Police have been intensifying their operations against drug-related crimes in the region. Since the beginning of 2025, the district police have registered five NDPS cases, arrested eight individuals, and seized over 40 grams of heroin and 500 grams of opium. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to combating the drug menace and ensuring public safety.