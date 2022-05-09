On Saturday, a group of suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants abducted a Gaon Burah (village head) in Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district.

The abducted village head has been identified as Napho Boham of Longding district's Lauksim village.

According to reports, the abduction occurred on the night of May 7-8, when an armed group of suspected NSCN (K-YA) insurgents sneaked in from Laukun village in Mon district and kidnapped the village headman.

It may be mentioned that many NSCN cadres have recently been apprehended by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's TLC region. Many militants from the NSCN(K-YA) have also surrendered their weapons to security forces.

The people of Lahu village in Arunachal's Tirap district's Dadam Circle have recently pledged to fight insurgency in the area.

According to reports, the NSCN(K-YA) faction was active in the Arunachal Pradesh district of Longding. They engage in extortion in the area, abducting people for money if they refuse to pay taxes.

Meanwhile, security forces have been attempting to reduce extortion-related activities, but this militant group is working with trusted linkmen who assist them in extortion.

Longding district borders Nagaland, Assam, and Myanmar and is frequently used as a transit route by various militant outfits to enter Assam as well as Tirap and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.