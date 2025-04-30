The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has ordered the suspension of all weekly markets within the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) with immediate effect.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting chaired by the Minister for Home Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

In a notification issued on April 30, the government stated that all permits and licenses previously issued to individuals, associations, or vendors for operating local weekly markets in ICR stand cancelled.

The suspension applies to all sectors, colonies, and localities under the jurisdiction of ICR and will remain in force until further notice.



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The directive has been issued in the interest of maintaining law and order and ensuring administrative control over public activities in the region. The government has warned that any violation of this order will attract strict administrative and legal action under relevant laws.

The responsibility for strict enforcement of the directive has been assigned to the Superintendent of Police, Itanagar and Naharlagun, the Extra Assistant Commissioners of Itanagar and Naharlagun, and the Circle Officer of Banderdewa.

The state government has urged all concerned to cooperate and refrain from organising or participating in weekly markets during the suspension period.