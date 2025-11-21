Arunachal suspends IAS officer, four others over frontier highway compensation scam

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 21 sounded a strong alarm over alleged large-scale corruption in land compensation for the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway, revealing that preliminary findings indicate “massive misuse” of public funds.

Speaking at the general conference of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) in Koloriang, Khandu said the state will not tolerate the siphoning of taxpayer money meant for development. He confirmed that strict action will follow once the inquiry is completed.

The chief minister said irregularities in the compensation process have already disrupted the timeline of the Frontier Highway project — a strategically critical road that runs parallel to the India–China border. Officially known as National Highway 913, the highway spans roughly 1,750 to 1,840 km and is designed to enhance both defence preparedness and connectivity for remote villages in the frontier districts. Although targeted for completion by March 2027, the timeline is now expected to stretch further.

In a major administrative action, the state government has suspended four officials and recommended the suspension of one IAS officer, Himanshu Nigam, for alleged involvement in fraudulent land valuation and compensation processes. According to the Fact-Finding Committee (FFC), the irregularities include payments for “non-existent assets” and “grossly inflated” valuations. The committee’s final report is due on November 30, 2025.

Khandu urged community-based organisations (CBOs), including the NES, to lead an aggressive anti-corruption movement and fight the rising “money culture,” especially with panchayat and municipal polls approaching. He said only strong community vigilance can prevent such scams.

Beyond corruption, the chief minister emphasised the NES’s “big brother” role in strengthening unity among Arunachal’s tribes. He welcomed the society’s inclusion of environmental concerns in its agenda and expressed deep worry over rampant hill-cutting, particularly in the Itanagar Capital Region.

He also highlighted the need to overhaul the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to address loopholes that allow illegal immigrants to enter the state. Additionally, Khandu called for promoting the dignity of labour to reduce dependence on migrant workers, improving education quality, and strengthening community-led campaigns against drug abuse.

The Frontier Highway, regarded as one of India’s most important strategic road projects, is seen as transformational for the frontier districts. However, the emerging scam has cast a shadow over the project’s progress, prompting public demands for accountability and transparency.