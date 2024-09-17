The District Administration of Keyi Panyor, in collaboration with the Department of PHE & WS and UD & Housing, launched the week-long Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign today at the DC office in Yachuli, coinciding with the birthday of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was officially inaugurated by Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung, who flagged off the programme in the presence of DC Keyi Panyor Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta, ZPC Keyi Panyor Likha Sangchhore, ADC Suraj Gurung, EAC Yazali Dr. Mumne Borang, CO Yachuli Taba Milka, CO Deed Sylvia Koyu, PRI leaders, heads of departments, and members of the public.

As part of the launch, a Swachhata Pledge was taken by participants, followed by a plantation drive titled "Ek ped maa ke naam", emphasizing the importance of environmental preservation as part of the cleanliness movement.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Toko Tatung stressed the need for the public to adopt cleanliness as a daily practice, beyond just official campaigns. "Cleanliness should begin at home and be driven by community participation," he stated. DC Keyi Panyor Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta added that focusing on achievable goals would help set an example for neighboring districts, including the capital, in maintaining cleanliness standards.