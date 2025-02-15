The Itanagar Police, Arunachal Pradesh, successfully cracked a high-value theft case, recovering stolen local ornament beads worth Rs 10.5 lakh in record time.

Acting on the directives of SP Itanagar, Shri Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was promptly formed under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar, Shri Kengo Dirchi. The investigative team, led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo (OC Itanagar), SI Inya Tato (Investigating Officer), ASI Marki Kamgo, and other dedicated personnel, conducted relentless efforts to solve the case.

The theft, registered as ITA/PS Case No. 20/25 U/S 331(4) BNS, was reported on February 14, 2025, by the complainant, Smti Nido Yapi, after her ornaments were stolen from her residence in Abo-Tani Colony, Itanagar. Understanding the severity of the crime, the SIT swiftly activated its local network, tracked habitual offenders, and leveraged advanced investigative techniques to identify the perpetrator.

Their meticulous probe led to the arrest of Tatam Bate Gyadu (20), son of Tabu Gyadu from Bate village, Daporijo (AP). Based on his confession, all stolen ornaments were successfully recovered, bringing much-needed relief to the complainant.

Commending the team's swift action, SP Rohit Rajbir Singh lauded their unwavering dedication and professionalism in solving what initially seemed like a challenging case. He further assured that the officers involved would be suitably rewarded for their commendable efforts.