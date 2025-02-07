Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting stars delivered big at the 38th National Games, adding more glory to the state’s rising athletic reputation. Taekwondo ace Khinsan Wangsu struck gold, showcasing her skill and determination on the national stage.

Her triumph earned praise from Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who lauded her relentless hard work and dedication.

"Wishing you even greater success in the future—keep shining and making us proud!" the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, local kayaking sensation Devi Dada paddled her way to a historic bronze in the Kayaking Cross event. Her podium finish is a milestone moment for Arunachal Pradesh’s water sports scene, further cementing the state’s presence in adventure disciplines.

Khandu congratulated the young athlete, calling her achievement an inspiration for aspiring sports talents.