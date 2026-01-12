Arunachal: Tagom Padung elected chief councillor of Pasighat municipal council

Pasighat Municipal Council on January 12 unanimously elected Tagom Padung (PPA) as its Chief Councillor and Kamin Lego (PPA) as Deputy Chief Councillor at the council’s first meeting following the municipal elections.

The meeting, held at the DC’s Conference Hall, followed the oath-taking of eight newly elected councillors representing all wards under the council. The process was overseen by the Presiding Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner of East Siang District, Sonalika Jiwani, with Assistant Commissioner (Municipal) Yamo Tamut supervising the proceedings and delivering the welcome address.

Padung, representing Ward No. 01 (GTC), and Lego, representing Ward No. 04 (Paglek), were declared elected unopposed. With the leadership in place, the focus quickly shifted to urban governance priorities as Pasighat continues its expansion under the Smart City programme.

Congratulating the new council, Deputy Commissioner Jiwani said the coming term would be critical for strengthening civic services. She underlined the need to improve solid waste management, sanitation, drainage and digital governance, while also urging the council to expand avenues for self-revenue generation. Emphasis was placed on efficient garbage collection and segregation, greener public spaces, and long-term planning for sewage and stormwater systems as the city grows.

Officials noted that the municipal area currently generates around 13,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, making the Solid Waste Management Plant and the Sewage Treatment Plant key infrastructures under the Smart City projects. With rapid urban growth, additional manpower and civic facilities are expected to be required.

Calling it a decisive phase for the council, the Deputy Commissioner stressed continuity, saying the new team would play a vital role in carrying forward initiatives started by the previous council and setting higher benchmarks in urban governance.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Councillor, Deputy Chief Councillor and other members outlined their priorities and committed to working collectively.

The newly sworn-in councillors are Mem Tamut (Ward No. 02), Oyon Pabin (Ward No. 03), Rahul Tamuk (Ward No. 05), Mary Gao (Ward No. 06), Pema Dolma Moyong (Ward No. 07) and Oni Tamuk (Ward No. 08). The council will oversee civic administration in Pasighat, the headquarters of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.