The New Year Festival of the Tai communities 'Poi Pee Mau Tai 2118' has been celebrated at Nalung in Namsai District under the aegis of Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS) and the Chief Patronage of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

The festival has been graced by Education Minister, Taba Tedir as the Chief Guest and PHE & WS Minister, Wangki Lowang as Guest of Honour.

Addressing the audience, Mein stated that every festival has an underlying message for the youths of society. Likewise, the Poi Pee Mau Tai Festival shares the message of love, unity and communal harmony, besides promoting the rich culture and traditions of the community.



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In line with the government’s proactive role in preserving the cultural roots of the land, Mein reaffirmed the priceless contribution of the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who valiantly fought the British troops for the freedom of their motherland. Mein lauded the Rang Mahotsav Theatre Team led by the Project Director, Riken Ngomle for bringing forward the significant tales of the unsung heroes in front of the people.

He praised the young amateur artists of the State who participated in the play and played a vital role in narrating the History of Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of the country. Mein added that the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav has brought in cultural revolution in the State and mooted an idea of making a documentary film on the life of Chaupha Planglu and the Khamti War against the British colonial rule. He cited that similar documentary films on the Ninu Massacre and Abor Wars can also be made subsequently.

Speaking about the future possibilities in the realm of reimagining the State’s history, Mein noted that the youths of Arunachal Pradesh are extremely talented and the Govt is supporting them in honing their inner potentials by facilitating them with adequate exposure platforms.

Extending greetings of the Poi Pee Mau Tai Festival, Chief Guest, Minister Taba Tedir commended the youths for their talents. He lauded the promising sports personnel of the State who have collectively brought laurels by representing Arunachal Pradesh on national as well as international platforms, especially in the fields of boxing, taekwondo, judo, karate, etc. He also urged active participation from all stakeholders towards the eradication of the drug menace in society, as it limits the youths from exploring their fullest potential.

Tedir in his speech also stated that the Govt, in its effort to preserve the indigenous cultures of the State, is providing funds in every district for the celebration of local festivals.

He further exhorted the elite groups of the society, community leaders, parents, teachers and the youths to focus and work towards improving the educational scenario.

Meanwhile, Guest of Honour, Minister Wangki Lowang also lauded the Tai Khamti community for zealously preserving their age-old culture, traditions & language along with the script. He said the Poi Pee Mau Tai Festival has the potential to promote tourism in the region and attract tourists from all over the world.

The festival was also attended by Deputy Speaker APLA Tesam Pongte, MLAs Karikho Kri, Jummum Ete Deori, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Chakat Abo, among others.