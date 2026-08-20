Arunachal targets 50 per cent reduction in road accident deaths by 2030: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh Transport Minister Ojing Tasing on August 20 reiterated the state's commitment to reducing road accident fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030 and called for coordinated, district-specific and evidence-based measures to address road safety challenges.

Tasing made the remarks while attending a workshop on the preparation of district road safety action plans at IIT Delhi. He urged district administrations to work closely with the Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Centre (TRIPC), IIT Delhi, to develop road safety interventions suited to local conditions.

The state Transport Department has recently collaborated with IIT Delhi to prepare road safety action plans for three high-fatality areas — Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), East Siang and Namsai.

The initiative aims to formulate evidence-based and location-specific measures to reduce road deaths and serious injuries, in line with the mandate of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.

State Transport Commissioner Saugat Biswas said Arunachal Pradesh needs to move beyond aggregate accident figures and focus on identifying localised risks, prioritising interventions and clearly defining institutional responsibilities.

He added that TRIPC-IIT Delhi would conduct capacity-building and sensitisation workshops for senior officials and other stakeholders at both the state and district levels.

The inception workshop at the IIT Delhi campus brought together officials from the state government, district administrations, police and health departments, road-owning agencies and national road safety experts.