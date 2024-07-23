Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and Power Minister Chowna Mein has revealed ambitious plans for the state's hydroelectric sector. In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Mein stated that the completion of 13 hydel projects is expected to generate approximately Rs 10,000 crore in annual revenue for the state.

The development of hydroelectric power in Arunachal Pradesh has faced numerous challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles and local opposition. Despite these obstacles, Mein has pledged full support from the Power Department to central power sector undertakings to ensure the completion of various hydro projects across the state.

Mein emphasised the importance of expediting work on two key projects: the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower and the 2800 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project. These initiatives are considered crucial for boosting the state's power generation capacity and economic growth.

Addressing concerns about frequent power outages in several towns and cities, the minister announced that new transmission lines are currently under construction. He assured that these infrastructure improvements would be completed by 2025, potentially resolving the load-shedding issues plaguing the region.

The state government's focus on hydroelectric development aims to harness Arunachal Pradesh's abundant water resources while balancing environmental concerns and local interests.