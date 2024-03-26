The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority and the district administration organised a day-long legal awareness programme at Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Justice Surya Kant from the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Suman Shyam, Justice Kardak Ete, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, and Superintendent of Police D W Thongon, among others notable personalities.

Justice Surya Kant, in his address to the attendees, emphasised the importance of legal awareness among the citizens because still there are many who lose out because they lack awareness which deprives them of these benefits.

He lauded the efforts of organisations like NLSA, SLSA, and DLSA at national, state, and district levels for their initiatives in spreading awareness and assisting citizens in accessing their entitled benefits.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, who is also the patron in chief of APSLSA, spoke on different welfare schemes for farmers, women, and victims.

Justice Suman Shyam, judge of Gauhati High Court as well as the executive chairperson of APSLSA, elaborated on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, focusing on the right to life with dignity and relief measures for trafficked victims, along with the women’s helpline initiative.