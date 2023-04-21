The Tawang brigade of the Indian army organized a free medical camp under the OP Samaritan initiative at Gyangkhar village in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

The medical camp, which was inaugurated by Commander Tawang brigade, Brigadier NM Bendigeri, saw a team of specialists from the Indian army, along with a Gynaecologist and Medical Officer from KDS district hospital in Tawang, providing healthcare services to over a hundred villagers from Gyangkhar, Dharmkang, Yuibu, Khartoot, and nearby hamlets of Kyidphel circle.

The local MLA of Tawang, Tsering Tashi, generously sponsored the cost of Sowa Rigpa medicines (Under AYUSSH) for all the patients at the camp, while Tsering Drema, wife of Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, provided lunch for all the doctors, nursing staff, and villagers attending the free medical camp.