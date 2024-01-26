On the momentous 75th Republic Day, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, in Tawang, unfurled the national flag at the general parade ground.

The event featured vibrant cultural programs presented by students, self-help groups, and cultural organizations, adding a spectrum of colors to the celebration. Games and sports were organized for both students and the general public.

As the Chief Guest, DC Tawang highlighted major achievements and developmental activities in the district. He commended teachers and students for their outstanding performance in CBSE Class XII and Class X results, urging them to continue their dedication for better results this year.

He addressed electricity supply challenges, outlining temporary measures for the Jang sub-division and a future 132kv grid line, seeking cooperation from villagers for transmission tower locations.

DC Tawang paid homage to freedom fighters and expressed gratitude to soldiers safeguarding borders.

Post-flag hoisting and the public address, dignitaries visited departmental stalls and an Indian Army weapon display.

Winners of competitions and participants in cultural programs and parades were felicitated. Commendation certificates were presented, to individuals including one to Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, Tawang, for dedicated public service.