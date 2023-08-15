In sync with the rest of the nation, Tawang reverberated with patriotic zeal as it marked the 77th Independence Day today. The vibrant celebrations were imbued with Prabhat Pheri by enthusiastic school children chanting patriotic slogans, accompanied by the unfurling of the national flag in private residences, significant institutions, and government offices across the district.

The spirit of patriotism soared high as the tricolor adorned various administrative and border outposts, symbolizing unity and the relentless pursuit of freedom. At Lungla headquarters, MLA Tsering Lhamu proudly hoisted the national flag, while at Jang headquarters, the tricolor was unfurled by Leki Gombu ZPC, Tawang. Amidst an immense gathering, MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi, showcased the national pride at the district headquarters.

The essence of the day was magnificently showcased during the Independence Day parade, where Indian Army jawans, SSB NCC cadets, Scouts, Guides, and Cubs Bulbuls paid homage to the national flag. As the nation's anthem echoed, their salute exemplified the spirit of unity and devotion to the motherland.

MLA Tawang extended his felicitations to college toppers through the Karamveer Dorjee Khandu Scholarship award. Further, candidates from the Monpa community who successfully cleared the UPSC prelims and mains were applauded, serving as an inspiration for future aspirants. The contributions of gaon burahs, the Indian Army's field hospital unit, and Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, Tawang, were also recognized for their exemplary service to the people.

In his address, MLA Tawang paid tribute to the martyrs of India's freedom struggle, as well as former legislators late Thupten Tempa, Late Karma Wangchu, and late Jambey Tashi, highlighting their pivotal roles in shaping the district's present. He lauded the Women's Welfare Association of Tawang for promoting awareness about plastic waste management and other issues. The district student's union received appreciation for their active role in combating drug-related issues by providing valuable information about peddlers and users.

The MLA urged the youth to distance themselves from drugs and anti-social activities, while also calling on parents to vigilantly monitor their children's activities and social circles. He extensively covered the achievements of the Pema Khandu-led state government over the last seven years and highlighted the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi-led central government over the past nine years. The forthcoming and ongoing developmental projects in Tawang were also spotlighted.

The day's festivities reached their crescendo as MLA Tawang, along with ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, Commander Tawang Brigade Brigadier VS Rajput, and other dignitaries, witnessed the exhilarating finale of the Independence Day Cup Football Tournament at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium, Tawang. The gripping match between Aryadung FC and D Club Jang culminated in a victory for D Club Jang with a score of 2-0.

The Girls' Independence Cup 2023, a fervently contested affair, saw Dhagpa Pangchen Sports Association clinching victory in a penalty shootout with a score of 6-4 against KGBV Lungla. Notable accolades included the title of Best Disciplined Team being awarded to Elite Warriors, Best Goalkeeper to Chenga Lhamu of KGBV Lungla, and Best Scorer to Lobsang Lhamu from Dhagpa Pangchen Sports Association. Tsering Dolkar of KGBV Lungla stood tall as the Best Player among the girls.

In the Boys' Independence Day Cup Football Tournament 2023, Pingya FC emerged as the Best Disciplined Team. Jambey Tsering of Aryadung FC was recognized as the Best Goalkeeper, while Hitesh from D Club Jang secured the accolade for Best Scorer. The honor of Best Player of the Tournament was bestowed upon Tenzin Sangey of Tawang Town Club. Lastly, a senior citizen from Gyangkhar village, Sangey Tsering, was recognized as the Best Audience, a fitting culmination to a day celebrating unity, spirit, and achievement.