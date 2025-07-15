Arunachal: Tawang DC convenes stakeholders' meet to boost sustainable tourism and visitor experience

In a strategic initiative to promote responsible tourism and enhance visitor satisfaction, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, IAS, held a comprehensive preliminary meeting with key stakeholders in the tourism sector at her office chamber on Wednesday. The meeting marked a significant step towards balancing tourism development with sustainability and environmental conservation in one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most visited destinations.

Officials from the Department of Tourism, representatives of the Tawang Monastery, village heads from Rho, Jangda, Mogto, Gomkyaleng, and Mirba, along with members of the Hoteliers Association of Tawang, participated in the discussion. The primary focus was on formulating effective strategies to improve tourist services while preserving the cultural and ecological integrity of popular sites.

One of the major proposals discussed was the implementation of a regulated ticketing system for iconic attractions including the Tawang Monastery, Bumla Pass, Jhongatser Lake, Chumig Gyatse (Holy Waterfall), and Chagzam Bridge. The DC emphasized that the initiative aims to generate revenue for site maintenance and waste management through community involvement, without compromising the visitor experience.

"The objective is to introduce a balanced system that aids in resource mobilization and promotes environmental stewardship, ensuring that tourism in Tawang is sustainable in the long run," said DC Namgyal Angmo.

The revenue generated from ticketing would primarily be used by local communities for the upkeep of tourist spots, while a share would be allocated to solid waste management projects by the district administration. Villagers were encouraged to review and discuss the proposal within their respective communities and submit their feedback within a fortnight.

Representatives from the Hoteliers Association and the District Tourism Officer welcomed the initiative, highlighting the need for a structured approach to address the growing footfall of tourists. They expressed optimism that a collaborative tourism model could enhance the district’s appeal while ensuring long-term preservation.

The meeting concluded with a collective agreement on the need for inclusive and consultative planning, laying the groundwork for a sustainable tourism policy that supports both local livelihoods and environmental conservation.