The first District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) of the current financial year 2024-25 to review the progress and achievements of developmental activities which includes Centrally sponsored and State sponsored programmes in Tawang district was held this morning in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kanki Darang Chaired the meeting, and it was attended by Addl.DC, Jang, Hakraso Kri, EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, Executive Engineers of all the work executing agencies, PD DRDO Tawang Tenzin Jambey, and all Head of departments implementing CSS and State welfare schemes in the district.

Addressing the officers Deputy Commissioner, Tawang said that all the developmental works should be monitored strictly by executing agency and maintain the quality of work. He stressed on timely

completion and submission of utilization certificates of the projects completed.He asked the health department to expedite the saturation of PMJAY-AB which is under saturation tracker, the executing departments were told to come with the latest photographs of achievements in the next meeting.

EAC cum DPO Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, asked the departments to segregate and underline the issues in their projects so that in the next DLMC meeting the focus can be on those points for solutions.

The executing agencies showed PowerPoint presentations indicating their achievements and progress of the ongoing projects during the meeting.