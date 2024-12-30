In light of the winter season and the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions in mountainous regions, the Tawang District Administration has issued an advisory to ensure public safety. Visitors planning to travel to high-altitude destinations such as Bumla Pass, Shongtser Lake, PT Tso, and Sela Pass are urged to adhere to the following safety guidelines:



1. Weather Awareness

- Always check updated weather forecasts and road conditions before embarking on your journey.

- Avoid traveling to mountainous areas during heavy snowfall or adverse weather conditions.

2. Travel Precautions

- Equip Vehicles with Non-Skid Chains: Ensure your vehicle is prepared for snow-covered roads to prevent accidents.

- Avoid Prolonged Exposure: Travelers prone to or diagnosed with high-altitude sickness should refrain from visiting elevated areas like Bumla Pass or Sela Pass to prevent health complications.

- Carry Essentials: Pack adequate warm clothing, emergency kits, and reliable communication devices to handle unforeseen situations.

3. Outdoor Activities

- Frozen Lake Safety: While the frozen lakes in Tawang offer breathtaking views, the ice may not support human weight. Tourists are strictly advised against stepping onto the frozen surfaces.

- Litter-Free Zones: Visitors are requested to maintain Tawang's pristine environment by avoiding littering. Use designated dustbins and refrain from carrying single-use plastics or non-biodegradable materials.

4. Follow Local Authorities’ Instructions

- In case of emergencies, tourists should follow directions from local authorities, tour guides, or rescue teams to ensure safety.

Additionally, all stakeholders, including Inner Line Permit (ILP) issuing authorities in Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Tezpur, and EAC Bhalukpong, have been requested to inform tourists about these guidelines to promote safe travel.