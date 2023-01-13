Tawang District Administration on January 13 organized the 5th Camp of SEVA AAPKE DWAR 2.0 at Shyaro Village (Govt Upper Primary School Shyaro) under Lhou Circle of Tawang District.



The camp was inaugurated by EAC Tawang Choiki Dondup in presence of CO Lhou Thutan Wangchu, Head of Offices, Gain burahs and PRI panchayat raj institution Members among others.

“The Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camps are held under the direction of the Govt. so as to ensure that every eligible beneficiary of the prioritized Government Flagship schemes gets the benefits at their doorstep so that no one is left behind”, informed Choiki while highlighting the importance and objectives of the programme.

He further said that Circle Officer Lhou and HoOs have already identified gaps/left out beneficiaries of the circle and the same shall be addressed in these camps.

He also called upon the departments to submit their achievement reports immediately after the camp for further evaluation.

Circle officer Lhou Thutan Wangchu, expressing his gratitude to the district administrations for the Seva Aapke Dwar camp, briefed the public about the various government schemes and programmes available under their departments and the ways and means to avail the same.

A total of 379 beneficiaries, residing in and around Shyaro area, Lhou and Rho-Jangda Villages availed various services in the camp.