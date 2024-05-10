Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh is set to complete the installation of a certified artificial football turf soon.

The FIFA-certified turf ground, located at an altitude of 8700ft above sea level, is the first of its kind in the state.

The development is expected to provide a boost to football in the region.

Soccer enthusiasts in Tawang are encouraged to utilize this facility to improve their skills and bring accolades to Arunachal Pradesh.

This is the first time that any district in Arunachal Pradesh got FIFA-certified artificial football turf ground.

Taking to his X handle, Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, " Exciting news for soccer enthusiasts of Tawang! The @FIFAcom certified artificial football turf at a height of 8700 feet is about to be completed. I call upon all the players to make the most of this facility to hone their skills and shine in the beautiful game, to bring accolades to Arunachal Pradesh."