Tawang District on December 14 lit up with enthusiasm as it observed Energy Conservation Week from November 30th to December 14th, 2023. The week-long initiative aimed at instilling the values of sustainable practices and creating awareness about the critical role energy conservation plays in combatting climate change.

Energy Conservation Day, celebrated on December 14th, marked the climax of the event, drawing the active participation of both teachers and students from Government Higher Secondary School Tawang and Town Secondary School Tawang. The primary objective was to educate and inspire the younger generation to become champions of energy conservation.

Throughout the week, diverse activities engaged participants, with an essay and painting competition taking center stage. These competitions provided students with a platform to express their perspectives on energy conservation, fostering creativity and a deeper understanding of the subject.

A notable highlight of the event was the presence of Mr. Hridhar Phuntsok, Deputy Director of Education (DDSE), who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Mr. Phuntsok acknowledged the paramount importance of energy conservation and commended the winners of the competitions, urging them to persist in their efforts towards energy preservation.

On December 9th, a mass rally brought together self-help groups, teachers, and students, symbolizing a collective commitment to energy conservation. The rally served as a powerful reminder of the need to adopt sustainable habits in daily life, reinforcing the community's dedication to making a positive impact on the environment.

Lobsang Chudup, the resource person cum Project Officer from the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency in Tawang, summed up the event by underlining the significance of individual efforts in conserving energy. He emphasized that these efforts can collectively contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly future.

The Energy Conservation Week in Tawang District not only educated and inspired but also united the community in a shared commitment to building a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.