The picturesque town of Tawang has been blanketed in heavy snowfall since the evening of February 11, 2025, disrupting essential services and daily life. While snowfall is a common occurrence in the region, the intensity and prolonged nature of this spell have led to significant challenges.

Falling trees and the accumulation of snow on power and communication lines have resulted in disruptions to electricity, water supply, and telecommunication services. Though most shops remain open, footfall has been significantly reduced, with residents venturing out only to purchase necessities. Educational institutions have also seen a sharp decline in attendance, as frozen roads and non-operational vehicles make commuting difficult, especially for children.

Despite the adverse conditions, multiple departments, including the Electrical Department, Public Health Engineering, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Public Works Department (PWD), and Rural Works Department (RWD), are working tirelessly to restore essential services. Additionally, police and army personnel are actively assisting stranded tourists and commuters, particularly in the Sela and Jaswantgarh areas.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the army and other relevant agencies to ensure an effective emergency response. According to the latest weather forecasts, snowfall and harsh weather conditions may persist for the next few days, potentially leading to further disruptions. However, no significant damage or accidents have been reported so far.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions, limit travel, and stay updated with official advisories. The administration remains committed to ensuring public safety and mitigating the impact of the ongoing snowfall.