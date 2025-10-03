Arunachal: Tawang hosts first Monpa youth educational conference to shape future leaders

Tawang hosted the first Monpa Youth Educational Conference, drawing young participants, spiritual leaders, policymakers, and community representatives to discuss education, cultural preservation, and leadership. The event highlighted the importance of empowering youth with knowledge and skills while fostering pride in Monpa identity.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, who also oversees PHE and serves as the Guardian Minister of Tawang, attended the conference alongside MLA Namgey Tsering, HE Doley Rinpoche, HE Tulku Tenzin Gyurmey, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, and Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo.

The conference provided a platform for Monpa youth to engage with intellectuals, senior citizens, and members of the International Tibetan College Students Association. Discussions centred on connecting the younger generation to their traditions, preserving Monpa dialects, and sustaining the Himalayan Buddhist heritage.

Following the conference, Minister Natung chaired a review meeting on centrally sponsored, state-sponsored, and flagship programmes in Tawang, focusing on the progress and effective implementation of developmental initiatives in the district.

Speaking at the event, Minister Natung stressed the importance of such platforms in guiding social development and inspiring youth to contribute to both community and national progress. Participants responded with enthusiasm, actively engaging in sessions designed to strengthen leadership, cultural awareness, and collective responsibility.

The conference concluded with calls for continued knowledge-sharing and unity, encouraging Monpa youth to take an active role in shaping the future of their community and the state.