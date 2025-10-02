Arunachal: Tawang hosts grand closing ceremony of 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp in border area

The scenic border district of Tawang witnessed the grand closing ceremony of the 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp in the Border Area, where leaders, dignitaries, and hundreds of enthusiastic youths came together to mark the conclusion of the week-long program.

The event was graced by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo (IAS), Kesang Norbu, SP (In-Charge), Tawang, and several other prominent dignitaries. They interacted with the young participants, who had come from 24 districts across Arunachal Pradesh, appreciating their zeal and reflections on the unique experiences gained during the camp.

Speaking at the ceremony, MLA Namgey Tsering expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for envisioning such a platform that provides the youth an opportunity to experience life in vibrant border villages, interact closely with the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, and imbibe values of discipline, unity, and patriotism.

He emphasized that the camp not only broadened the participants’ understanding of India’s border regions but also strengthened their determination to contribute to nation-building. Many students shared how the program transformed their perspective of border life and inspired them to dedicate themselves with renewed commitment to the service of the nation.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, teachers, and volunteers, the MLA extended heartfelt appreciation for making the camp a memorable and impactful journey. He also urged continued initiatives of this nature to nurture the spirit of nationalism and unity among the youth, the future torchbearers of India.