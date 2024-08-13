A patriotic cycle rally, dubbed the 'Tiranga Yatra', kicked off in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, as part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Brigadier VS Rajput, commander of the Tawang brigade, and Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, jointly flagged off the event from the DC office premises.

Participants included members of the Monduro cycling association and ITBP jawans. Notable attendees comprised SP Tawang DW Thongon, Additional DC Sang Khandu, ITBP Deputy Commandant Regi PD, along with senior officers from the army, civil administration, paramilitary forces, and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier Rajput emphasised the youth's role in nation-building and praised their participation in the campaign. He stressed the importance of safeguarding the hard-won independence, reminding everyone of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Rajput also highlighted Tawang's significance, describing it as "the crown of mother India."

Deputy Commissioner Darang led the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' pledge and presented certificates to the rally participants. The cyclists' route included several local landmarks such as the giant Buddha statue, Tawang War Memorial, Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium, and Tawang Monastery, before concluding at the DC office.