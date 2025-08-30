Arunachal: Tawang kicks off 3-day National Sports Day celebrations with archery, football, and cycling events

The National Sports Day celebrations commenced with great enthusiasm at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Sports Stadium in Tawang on Friday, August 29. The three-day sporting extravaganza, organized by the Department of Sports, Tawang, in collaboration with the Tawang District Archery Association and the Tawang Cycling Association, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Namgyal Angmo.

The opening ceremony saw the presence of key dignitaries, including Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon, Deputy Commander Tawang Brigade Colonel M. Upadhyay, representatives of Monpa Mimang Tsogpa, as well as office bearers of several district sports associations. Public leader Ngawang Tenzin, sports club members, and enthusiastic residents also attended.

Addressing the gathering, DC Namgyal Angmo lauded the tireless efforts of local sports organizations in nurturing young talent and engaging youth through regular tournaments. She highlighted the role of sports in instilling discipline, teamwork, and resilience, while commending budding archers for preserving and excelling in the traditional sport.

District Sports Officer Sange Tsering underscored the significance of National Sports Day, paying tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose legacy continues to inspire Indian athletes. He also announced upcoming events, including a cycling rally starting from the Giant Buddha statue and a series of competitions scheduled until August 31, 2025.

The inaugural session began with floral tributes to Major Dhyan Chand and the ceremonial lighting of lamps. Young archers training under professional guidance were felicitated with tracksuits before competing in the eagerly awaited archery tournament.

Archery Results:

Sub-Junior Category:

1st – Tsering Wangchu | 2nd – Tenzin Dondup | 3rd – Tenzin Dorjee

Junior Category:

1st – Tsering Dorjee | 2nd – Tenzin Dondup | 3rd – Koncho Drema

Senior Category:

1st – Sonam | 2nd – Tashi Tsering | 3rd – Tenzin Lhendup

The day concluded with an electrifying football face-off between DC-XI and the Tawang District Archery Association team, led by MLA Namgey Tsering. In a nail-biting finish, the TDAA team secured a thrilling 7–6 victory.

The ongoing celebrations promise more sporting action in the coming days, uniting athletes, enthusiasts, and the local community in a collective tribute to fitness, teamwork, and India’s enduring sporting legacy.