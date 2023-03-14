The people of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated their annual festival, Losar, with the Indian army at the LAC international border Bumla. The Monpa Mimang Tsogpa (MMT), the apex body of the Monpa community, organized the event with the aim of felicitating the soldiers who guard the borders and making them part of the celebration of the local festival. The event took place near Bumla, situated at an altitude of 15,200 feet above mean sea level (AMSL).

Hundreds of tourists visiting Bumla also joined the cultural shows and lunch with the Indian army soldiers and the organizers. The Deputy Commander of Tawang brigade, along with other senior army officers, attended the function as chief guests.

The Secretary-General of MMT, Namgey Tsering, along with other executive members, offered khadas to all the soldiers and tourists with Losar wishes. Meanwhile, the monks from Tawang monastery performed rituals by hoisting religious prayer flags.

Speaking on the occasion, Namgey Tsering conveyed his gratitude to Commander Tawang brigade Brigadier NM Bendigeri for taking initiatives to strengthen civil-military relations and extending support and cooperation to the people of Tawang. He said that under the commandership of Brigadier NM Bendigeri, Tawang has witnessed new heights of civil-army bonhomie.

Deputy Commander expressed his gratitude to the people of Tawang for their support and love and said this would further strengthen the already strong relation between the Indian army and civil public of Tawang.

The traditional dances and solo performances by Sonam Yangchin, Tenzin Choiphel, and Tashi Drema made everyone present at the function rise from their seats and enjoy. Tourists visiting from different parts of the country described the experience as a lifetime memory of such a beautiful function at LAC on 15,200 feet.

The Monpa Mimang Tsogpa is planning more such functions with the soldiers in other border posts of the district in the days to come, informed Secretary General MMT, Namgey Tsering.