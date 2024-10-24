The 2nd edition of the International Tawang Marathon concluded successfully on October 24, 2024, coinciding with United Nations Day. This year, the marathon saw an impressive turnout of 4,580 participants, including 1,199 women, from 27 states across India and two international entrants, underscoring its appeal as a global event.

Jointly organized by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Indian Army, the marathon featured prominent figures such as the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps, both of whom joined runners on the course, symbolizing unity and community spirit.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas, the marathon posed a significant challenge with its steep inclines and sharp descents, testing the endurance of participants in the high-altitude terrain. Runners were treated to stunning views of Tawang's pristine landscapes throughout the route.

Beyond its competitive aspect, the Tawang Marathon provided an economic boost to the region, benefiting local businesses in tourism and hospitality as thousands of visitors flocked to the area. The event highlighted Tawang's potential as a premier adventure tourism destination and showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Monpa community.

Moreover, the marathon fostered deeper connections between the local population, the Indian Army, and the government.

Also Read: Arunachal announces 3 per cent hike in DA for regular employees