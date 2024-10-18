The second Tawang International Marathon - ‘Queen of High Altitude Runs’ will be organised jointly by the Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh Government, on October 24, at Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, showcasing civil-military bonhomie.

The annual calendar event, also commemorates the United Nations Day on the same day.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on July 4, declared ‘Tawang Marathon’ as an international calendar annual event.

Khandu also announced a ‘Grant in Aid’ of Rs 2 crores, to support a strength of more than 5,000 runners in the full and half Marathon, 10 and 5 km runs. The special run carries total prize money of more than Rs 60 Lacs.

The website for Tawang Marathon, www.tawangmarathon was launched on July 10 with more than 4,500 runners already registered for the exciting event at the Border Town. Four months of intensive media campaign, eight promo runs and two promotional stalls at major cities and metros, popularised not only the run, but, also gave a significant boost to the mountain sports and adventure, along with round the year tourism.

Preparations for the much awaited 'Mountain Run' have already begun in early September, with the Tawang Stadium decorated and geared up to host a 'Historical International Marathon'.

Proceedings of the event will be graced by CM Pema Khandu, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, GOC, Gajraj Corps, Maj Gen KS Grewal, GOC, Ball of Fire Division and other dignitaries from Armed Forces, state government and local administration. As we enter the last week of excitement and readiness, the Indian Army, Tawang Administration and the locals eagerly await the participants at the 'Dawn Lit' town.

Venue for start and finish of the event, the Tawang Stadium, will witness assembly of more than 5000 runners, as many spectators on the day of run.

The run will be flagged off at 5:30 am by CM Khandu, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and other dignitaries. On sidelines of the event, there will be a cultural and Army equipment display, selfie points, inauguration of Tawang Archery Node, refreshments. The run would culminate with colorful closing ceremony involving local cultural performances, addresses by dignitaries and lastly the felicitation of winners. The proceedings of the event will culminate at around 1.30 pm, with departure of dignitaries, participants and the local spectators.