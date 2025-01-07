The dedication and exceptional service of Tawang's police personnel were celebrated during a Pipping Ceremony for newly promoted officers in the district.

The event, attended by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, highlighted the recognition of the officers' commitment to their duties.

Held in the presence of senior officials, including SP Tawang Dr. DW Thungon, DSP Taso Kato, and Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu, the ceremony marked a significant milestone for the promotees. Other dignitaries included EAC SW Mosobi, Chairman Tawang Lamps Dorjee Norbu, and MMT President, Tawang Unit, Pema Chowang.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Namgey Tsering congratulated the officers and acknowledged the pivotal roles played by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Mama Natung in strengthening the state’s police force. He credited their leadership for inspiring and empowering the personnel to excel in their service to the community.

Tsering expressed his best wishes to the newly promoted officers, urging them to continue their efforts with the same dedication and professionalism in their future roles.