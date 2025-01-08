MLA Namgey Tsering of Tawang recently visited the awe-inspiring Gyalwa Jampa Lhakhang in Buri village, Lumla constituency, accompanied by his family.

The site, located near the Indo-Bhutan border, is home to a majestic 113-foot statue of Gyalwa Jampa (Maitreya Buddha), radiating peace and compassion.

The Lhakhang, a sacred symbol of faith, is the realization of the late Jambey Tashi’s vision, the former MLA of Lumla. His dream of creating this spiritual haven was brought to life with the blessings of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and the architectural brilliance of Ven Lama Tashi Gombu.



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During his visit, MLA Namgey Tsering joined other devotees in heartfelt prayers, seeking happiness, peace, and prosperity for all. The serene and spiritually charged environment of the Lhakhang left a profound impact on all present.

The Gyalwa Jampa Lhakhang stands as a beacon of faith, reflecting the rich Buddhist heritage of the region. It has become a cherished place of devotion and a testament to the spiritual legacy of Tawang, attracting pilgrims and visitors alike.