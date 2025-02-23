A comprehensive awareness session on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Cyber safety and security, and self-defence was held today at PM SHRI School, JNV Tawang. Organized by Tawang Police, the session aimed to educate students on critical aspects of personal safety, legal rights, and self-defense techniques.

The program was led by N. Angu, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tawang Police Station, along with her team, and was inaugurated by M. L. Meena, Principal of JNV Tawang. In his welcome address, Principal Meena underscored the significance of awareness on these crucial topics, emphasizing their role in fostering a safer environment for students.

Key Highlights of the Awareness Session:

POSCO Act Sensitization:

Inspector N. Angu delivered an insightful session on the POSCO Act, educating students about their rights, legal safeguards, and the importance of reporting any instances of abuse. She urged students to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to ensure their safety.

Cyber Safety & Security:

Addressing the growing digital threats, Sub-Inspector A. Mimi provided valuable insights on online safety, cyberbullying, and digital security. He advised students on responsible internet usage and ways to protect their personal data, cautioning against the risks associated with social media and cyber fraud.

Self-Defense Demonstration:

The session concluded with a self-defense training led by ASI Sangey Tsering, a black belt in Taekwondo. Students actively participated in learning fundamental self-defense techniques, equipping themselves with skills to respond effectively in distressing situations.

The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members, with attendees expressing increased confidence in handling potential safety challenges both online and offline. The initiative was lauded for its practical approach in empowering young minds with knowledge and skills essential for their security and well-being.